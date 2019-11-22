Snapchat gets FaceApp-like 'Time Machine' AR feature

Camera company Snap Inc. has introduced a new Augmented Reality (AR) feature dubbed as 'Time Machine' in its social media Snapchat messenger app.

As mentioned in the headline, Snapchat has taken heavy inspiration from the viral FaceApp's filter. The latter, which is powered by neural network technology can automatically generate highly realistic transformations of faces in photographs. It can even turn somber-looking face to smile, look younger, older and even change gender.

Here in Snapchat, Time Machine too works similarly and offers a slider that shows you age older in a few seconds. This is a third such feature, which is likely going viral on social media platforms.

It had released baby filter in May 2019, which enables users to transform their face in a picture to a baby.

There is also a gender swap feature, that can turn man's face to a woman and vice versa.

Snapchat's new Time Machine feature is available globally, but only for iOS-based Apple iPhones. It is expected to be released to the Android version soon.

Check out the Snapchat's new Time Machine filter video:

