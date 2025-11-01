<p>Look stunning with a few simple cues in place when you reach out for your bijouterie. Here are tips to curate your jewellery when you dress up for special year-end occasions.</p>.<p>Solo showstopper</p>.<p>Make one aspect the focal point of your appearance. If you go heavy on the trinkets, go easy on the outfit to balance it out visually. A showstopper neckpiece, a glam hairstyle with matha patti, maang tika, flowers in the hair combine to elevate your look sizably.</p>.<p>Tress tackle</p>.<p>If you are wearing a backless blouse, then go for a high sweep bun. Take the weight of your locks off the jewellery to avoid tangles and better focus on the jewellery. For the matha phool and maang tika look, you will need to wear your hair slick and neat to make the jewellery shine forth.</p>.<p>High and low</p>.<p>For some, a long neckpiece works. For those gifted with a slender neck, chokers work beautifully. Conversely, if you have a double chin, a choker draws the eye to it.</p>.<p>Avoid teaming dangling earrings with a choker. It looks overwhelming visually. Similarly, do not layer up on necklaces if your outfit is heavy.</p>.<p>Shine on</p>.<p>Accentuate your best features using clever jewellery styling. For fabulous collarbones, skip a neckpiece and simply go with stunning earrings, in chandelier format. If you are long-limbed with delicate fingers, slip on pretty bangles to draw attention. For a wide forehead, make use of a maang tika.</p>.<p>Prop up</p>.<p>Mix metals in stackable bracelets and cocktail rings depending upon your outfit. A stylish ivory piece elevates itself when paired with layered gold jewellery. Either go antique or rose complexioned, but choose a gold tone that flatters your ensemble.</p>