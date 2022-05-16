Summer of love: Cool couple activities to do this season

Are you running out of date ideas with your mate? Well, dating platform QuackQuack surveyed 50k of its users across states like Delhi NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore and found how Indian couples plan to spend their time when temperatures are breaking records.

Go swimming

Around 35 per cent of QuackQuack users in the age group of 28-40 have decided to join swimming classes and clubs this summer and plan to convince their partners to do the same.

Swimming is not only very healthy for your mind and body, but swimming with a partner releases oxytocin and other feel-good hormones that bring you and your partner closer. And with a season as hot as the Indian summer, swimming will also bring down the body heat and keep the blood and love pumping.

Go hiking

While mountain climbing or hiking is suitable for any season (considering all the health benefits it offers), it is a must to do in summer. Around 32 per cent of QuackQuack users in the age group of 25-40 have pledged to flee the plains to go hiking in the hills. Enjoy the beautiful views with your partner and bring back memories of romantic sunsets and cool mountain breezes.

Bond over 'non-traditional' travel

Are you done with the regular sightseeing and tourist attractions? Try deep-diving into culture instead with your partner. Travel to a region of India you don't know much about and learn about their cuisine, way of life, and myths and legends. Twenty-nine per cent of male QuackQuack users from tier-2 and tier-3 cities have decided to try some "non-traditional" travel with their respective partners.

Dedicate yourself to a cause

The earth is getting warmer, and India's record-breaking temperatures this year are a testament. Not surprisingly, 25 per cent of QuackQuack's users in the age group of 21-30 want to commit to a cause to help fight climate change. From planting more trees to using more ecological products in their homes, today's generation wants to do something meaningful with their partner.

(Ravi Mittal is the founder and CEO of QuackQuack, one of India's most downloaded and fastest-growing dating apps.)