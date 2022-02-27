Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

For the majority of the visitors, especially the ones from outside Uttar Pradesh who throng the sprawling Gorakhnath Temple complex in the heart of Gorakhpur, the hometown of the northern state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the place may appear to be like any other famous temple with the devotees bowing their heads before Baba Gorakhnath, the founder of the `Nath’ sect of Hinduism, and taking rounds of the ‘Divya Jyoti’ (eternal flame).

The ‘Peethadheeshwar’ (chief) is none other than Yogi Adityanath himself, but one doesn’t get to see any sign of political activity inside the ‘Peeth’, which was established almost a thousand years ago and is now spread across more than 50 acres of land. The old-timers in Gorakhpur, about 300 km from Lucknow, however, know about the kind of political clout the temple has been having, especially in Poorvanchal or the eastern UP

region.

The first ‘Mahant’ (religious head), who had taken the plunge in electoral politics, was Avaidyanath, who had successfully contested the assembly polls in 1962 from the Maniram seat in the Gorakhpur district and emerged victoriously. Avaidyanath later went on to become an MP from Gorakhpur and represented the constituency four times. After Avaidyanath, Mahant Digvijay Nath had contested the Lok Sabha polls in 1967 as a Hindu Mahasabha nominee from Gorakhpur and won.

He later chose Adityanath as his successor, who also represented the constituency in Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms since 1998.

The followers of the Peeth were spread not only in the country, but also outside, including Nepal. Lakhs of followers of the Nath sect throng the temple during the month-long ‘Khichri Mela’ held in January every year. According to the temple office bearers, the royal family of Nepal used to send specially prepared ‘khichri’ (a mixture of rice and cereal) for being offered there every year. The Mutt also runs several educational institutions and a hospital in Gorakhpur town.

The temple management rejects assertions that the Peeth had anything to do with politics and claims that its religious heads had contested elections only to ‘strengthen’ and ‘protect’ the interests of Hinduism. ‘’The people have faith in the Peeth and they see it as a protector of Hinduism…as a centre of spiritual knowledge…their support is not driven by political considerations,’’ remarked a temple office-bearer preferring anonymity.

The clout of the Mutt could be gauged from the fact that Adityanath had his protégé Radha Mohan Das Agarwal contest against the official BJP nominee Shiv Pratap Shukla in 2002 assembly polls. The saffron party had refused to give the ticket to Agarwal. Adityanath, however, got him elected.

There was a clear message that no one, not even BJP, could challenge Adityanath on his home turf. On other occasions also, Adityanath had opposed official nominees of the BJP and had even campaigned against many of them, especially in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar and other adjoining districts in the Poorvanchal region. He also set up Hindu Yuva Vahini, an outfit, which did not hesitate in taking recourse to threats and intimidation to implement its hardcore Hindutva agenda and help him spread his political reach.

‘’It was the Hindu Yuva Vahini, which helped Adityanath reach the position where he finds himself in now,’’ says Sunil Singh, who was one of the founders of the Vahini, but later fell out with Adityanath and joined the SP. Singh, now a bitter critic of Adityanath, adds that the Peeth wields considerable influence over the people in the region and it is this influence that helps him in winning the polls.

‘’The Gorakshnath Peeth of course has immense political clout in the region…it has been like this since the time of Mahant Digvijay Nath and it still continues,’’ says Ashok Mishra, a social worker and a resident of Deoria, barely 45 km from Gorakhpur. ‘’Even staunch critics of Adityanath refrain from mentioning the Gorakhnath Temple fearing backlash from the Hindus. Many opposition leaders also visited the temple in the past,’’ Mishra told DH. Senior Congress leader and Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid obeisance at the Gorakhnath Temple a few days back.

Some, however, say that the Peeth tilted toward the Thakur community and was rooted in ‘anti-Brahminism’. The allegation gained ground during Adityanath’s tenure and many, including the BJP leaders, alleged that the Brahmins faced persecution under the current dispensation. Adityanath’s opponents have made it an issue in the ongoing assembly polls in the state.

The perceived electoral invincibility of the Peeth had, however, came under suspicion after BJP lost the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypoll to SP following anointment of Adityanath as CM of UP in 2018. The SP then had the backing of the BSP. But then, in 2019, BJP wrested the seat back.

It remains to be seen if the political influence of the Peeth succeeds in ensuring the victory of the BJP nominees in the region and a smooth sailing for Adityanath, who himself is contesting the Gorakhpur Sadar seat now.

