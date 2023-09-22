Tarot reading drawing interest of city youth

Tarot is a form of divination and guidance that uses a deck of 78 cards to gain insight into the past, present and future. While there are different kinds of tarot decks available in the market, each deck is divided into two groups — 22 major arcana cards and 56 minor arcana cards. The major arcana cards are the most impactful,

claim experts. “There seems to be a misunderstanding that tarot can predict the future. That is not true.

It is more spiritual and should be seen as a guidance instead,” says Shilpa Murthy