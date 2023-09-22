Tarot reading drawing interest of city youth

The popularity of tarot reading and coaching is going up in Bengaluru, especially among the youth. On Church Street alone, one can spot three to four tarot card readers among a sea of buskers every weekend.
Most Bengalureans are turning to tarot readers to seek guidance about their relationships and career choices. A session of tarot reading normally starts from Rs 1,000 and can go up till Rs 4,000. Some even do readings for free online and on Church Street.
In the wake of the growing popularity of tarot, long-time practitioners want to clarify that tarot reading can’t predict the future. It is instead a spiritual practice.
Covid fuelled the interest
Sumaa Tekur, who has been reading tarot for 20 years, says the Covid-19 outbreak has been a catalyst. “People turn to spirituality when there is uncertainty or some kind of transition. And the pandemic was the biggest transition for all of us. Plus, the recession-like scare that followed didn’t help,” she explains. The average age of people consulting her for readings is between 19 and 35 currently.
Preksha B attributes the trend to a greater openness to embrace spiritual activities than before. Her rise in the world of tarot is an example. “I trained under a local tarot reader in 2017.
That time, I was doing readings only for my friends and family. Through word of mouth, I started getting more clients during the pandemic. Soon I was getting enquiries for tarot coaching and I started doing that towards the end of 2020,” shares the 31-year-old.
On average, she conducts 5 to 6 readings per day, and coaches one person a month. “About 80% of the time, the questions are about relationships, ‘situationships’ or career choices,” Preksha says.
Malleswaram-based Shilpa Murthy has also noticed a spike in interest. “While most of the phone calls I get daily are to enquire about tarot readings, I do get a call or two from people who want to learn tarot. This wasn’t the case before,” says the tarot reader and coach. Her classes last two to three weeks and people in their late 20s form the bulk of students. She currently runs Faeries Tarot.
Graphic designer Augnayee Sen is among those who turned to tarot during the pandemic. “I had purchased a book (on tarot reading) many years ago. I started reading it during the pandemic to learn the basics and also did a few online courses. I finally decided to learn it from a professional this year,” says the 24-year-old. She will start tarot reading sessions soon.
Diploma course
Some are even enrolling in formal courses. Ananthan V M got an online diploma in tarot reading from the Indian Institute of Skill Development Training earlier this year. “I have always been a spiritual person, and tarot tied up with my philosophies,” says the 23-year-old engineer.
He has started ‘Bharat Tarot and Occult Ministry’ on Instagram and conducts readings for free. His aim is to clear “misunderstandings about tarot”. “I want to show people how tarot can guide them in their life and deepen their spiritual connection,” he says.
WHAT IS TAROT?
Tarot is a form of divination and guidance that uses a deck of 78 cards to gain insight into the past, present and future. While there are different kinds of tarot decks available in the market, each deck is divided into two groups — 22 major arcana cards and 56 minor arcana cards. The major arcana cards are the most impactful,
claim experts. “There seems to be a misunderstanding that tarot can predict the future. That is not true.
It is more spiritual and should be seen as a guidance instead,” says Shilpa Murthy