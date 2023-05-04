Taurus Daily Horoscope - May 4, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You can excel where before you have failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind.
Lucky colour: ivory
Lucky number: 2
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike
A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth
In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu
SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral
PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar
For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'