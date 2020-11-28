Taurus Daily Horoscope - November 28, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.
Colour: Yellow
Number: 3
