Taurus Daily Horoscope - October 21, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Problem or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior giving you misguiding information. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be.
Lucky color:Magenta
Lucky number: 3
Lucky gem: Turquoise
Trump, Biden 'pooper' figurines steal show in Spain
Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India
Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive
Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?
'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now