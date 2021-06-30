TCL unveils new-age mini-LED smart TV series in India

Chinese consumer electronics major TCL on Wednesday (30 June) launched the new line of QLED C smart TV series in India.

The company is bringing three models-- top-end Mini LED QLED 4K Android 11 TV C825, QLED 4K Android 11 TV C725, and a QLED 4K Android 11 TV C728.

First up, the TCL C825 smart TV series boasts a new-age mini LED display. It comes packed with thousands of light control units that are used to increase the number of backlight sources. This promises brighter and natural colour accuracy of subject beamed on the TV panel resulting in an immersive viewing experience.

It is also backed by Full Array Local Dimming technology, which promises to offer more contrast, more accurate color, making black darker, white whiter.

TCL C825 also boasts Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz MEMC, and TCL’s proprietary software algorithm that reduces cases of visual fatigues and enhanced image quality.

There is also Game Master mode. Users can console through HDMI 2.1 port, which is dedicated for gamers and enables users to play high-quality games with smoother processing and powerful optimization.

The TV also comes with a full HD (1080P) magnetic magic camera with support for Google Duo and Zoom Meet for virtual classes or meetings. It also features IMAX Enhanced certified 2.1 integrated ONKYO Soundbar with Dolby Atmos system and a built-in Subwoofer.

TCL C825 comes in two sizes-- 55-inch and 65-inch-- for Rs 1,14,990 and Rs 1,49,990 respectively.

On the other hand, TCL QLED 4K TV C725 supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ technology, 4K resolution, AiPQ Engine, and supports both MEMC and HDMI 2.1.

The TV also comes integrated with ONKYO certified soundbar with Dolby Atmos. Besides, it also offers hands-free voice control 2.0 feature for better and faster voice recognition when it comes to searching and playing music, shows, movies, or opening an app.

The new C725 runs TCL Smart UI, which includes proprietary Home Entertainment Center, where users can enjoy all kinds of global and local content in TCL Channel 3.0, and also play games with friends via air-console in the Game Center with no additional gamepad required.

It promises to offer Mirroring and MagiConnect for better mobile casting experiences, and the personalized Screen Saver, as well as the Quick Panel, which users can hit the shortcut button and select the most frequently used apps, making switching between the favorite functions easier and more seamless. It comes in three screen sizes-- 50-inch , 55-inch and 65-inch-- Rs 64,990, Rs 72,990, and Rs 99,999, respectively.

TCL's new QLED 4K Android 11 TV C728 is best suited for gaming enthusiasts.

It comes with Game Master backed by HDMI 2.1 and premium tech-driven elements such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), eARC, and the company’s proprietary software algorithm, which promises best-in-class gaming experiences to players.

It has QLED Display Technology with 100 per cent colour volume for enhanced visual impact. It is backed by Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos, for optimized visual and audio output delivery,

The device also offers a 120Hz MEMC display refresh rate and offers hands-free voice control for seamless user control through simple and direct voice commands to the TV. It comes in three sizes-- 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch-- for Rs 79,990, Rs 1,02,990 and Rs 1,59,990 respectively.

