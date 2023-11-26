The deepfake gender paradox in AI’s moral maze

In the context of Indian society, where cultural norms and social dynamics may vary, enhancing digital literacy among women becomes paramount to address the growing concerns related to deepfake pornography. Providing specific training on recognising manipulated content, ensuring privacy settings on social media platforms, and educating them about the legal recourse available can empower women to protect themselves in the digital realm. Moreover, tailored awareness campaigns can play a crucial role in breaking societal stigmas and encouraging open conversations about online safety. “Regulations, developed through collaborative discussions with the technology industry, civil society, and policymakers, play a vital role in disincentivising malicious deepfake creation and distribution. Accessible technological solutions for detecting deepfakes, authenticating media, and promoting authoritative sources are also imperative. Moreover, societal behavioural change is key to countering the deepfake menace. Responsible consumption of online media, thoughtful sharing on social platforms, and active participation in addressing the infodemic are necessary for a comprehensive approach to tackling this evolving threat,” explains Aparna Bhat, a feminist and professor of English literature.