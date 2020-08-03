The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2020, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 09:00 ist
Javagal Srinath

In this episode, Cricketer Javagal Srinath talks about his career on the field and about the sport in newer times.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Javagal Srinath
DH Podcast
Podcasts
Indian cricket

What's Brewing

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for US election

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for US election

Six months of loan moratorium is enough: Viral Acharya

Six months of loan moratorium is enough: Viral Acharya

NASA astronauts splash down after 19-hour journey home

NASA astronauts splash down after 19-hour journey home

K'taka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

K'taka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

 