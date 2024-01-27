The missing girl

Dheeraj’s mind went into a frenzy. What was a school tie doing on a cart? Why was a school belt inside the secret compartment? His eyes once again rested on the man selling the chaat. Something about him looked familiar. Fishing out the mobile phone from his pocket, he searched through his gallery. A picture of a thin and bald man stared at him. It was the picture of an escaped convict. If one were to put on a beard and wig and make him wear glasses, the man in the picture would resemble the man serving him the chaat.