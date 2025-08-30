<p class="bodytext">Have you noticed that Divya ma’am’s sandals are worn out?” remarked Chitra. “Her high-heels are low heels, and soon will be no heels.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“She keeps repeating her saris,” groaned Pamela. “We’ve seen her several times in an ancient blue, that pretty but overused pink and the star-spangled orange she is wearing today. On special occasions, ma’am is invariably clad in the same old ___”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Purple silk!” finished Chitra.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Have you been listening to ma’am or looking at her?” said Bilal, laughing. “Has it ever occurred to you that Divya ma’am might not be well off?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Chitra nodded. “We have considered that possibility,” she replied seriously. “In fact, many at school are not as privileged as we are. Take the case of our classmate, Rani. She rarely visits the cafeteria, as she finds even the subsidised snacks there expensive.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">“It must be dreadful to be short of money,” said Pamela.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I believe Rani’s father has been out of work for more than a year,” explained Naresh quietly.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Returning to Divya ma’am,” said Chitra, “I don’t mean to sound scornful. She’s a wonderful teacher and fine human being. I just wish, for her own sake, that she was better dressed. I’ve heard students and colleagues make unkind comments about her.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It’s hard to understand why Divya ma’am is so poorly turned out,” said Naresh, who had given the subject some thought. “I’ve heard that the teachers’ salaries here are not bad. Members of our faculty don’t strike me as struggling. Indeed, I could mention several who could march in a fashion parade.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Perhaps she has family problems,” said Pamela. “I believe a relative of hers was recently in hospital. If ma’am had borrowed heavily to meet those expenses, she may have to clear her debts.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The cousin you are talking about had medical insurance, which covered the cost,” said Chitra who, like Naresh, had a way of picking up information. “Besides, Divya ma’am’s husband has a decent job. No,” she concluded, shaking her head, “Ma’am’s neglect of herself is a mystery.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It’s no use merely discussing Divya ma’am’s financial situation,” said Bilal briskly. “As Chitra says, she is a good person. More importantly, from our point of view, she makes history come alive. Why don’t we do something for her?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Great idea!” agreed Naresh. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Pamela chimed in excitedly: “A sari would be perfect.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Footwear,” said Chitra promptly.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Handbag,” suggested Pamela.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“All of them!” the girls chorused together, adding: “Divya ma’am will grab eyeballs on Teachers’ Day.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Naresh and I leave you to decide,” said Bilal, smiling, “But we’ll happily contribute towards whatever you choose.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">The children gave generously of their pocket money, and the present was ready a week before September 5. They found it hard to concentrate on the Mauryan Empire, as they prepared to surprise Divya ma’am, later that afternoon.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Why are you four so inattentive?” demanded Divya ma’am. “Is there something wrong with my appearance?” This was so near the mark that Chitra, Bilal, Naresh and Pamela stifled giggles.</p>.<p class="bodytext">After school was over, they lurked outside the staffroom, waiting for Divya ma’am to put away her books. Much to their annoyance, they saw Rani approaching. “What is she doing here?” muttered Chitra. The last thing the gift-givers wanted was to be observed handing over their parcel. To make matters worse, Rani was joined by her younger brother, who stood silently beside her.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Chitra and her friends hid in an alcove, hoping that the two would go away, and they could catch their teacher alone. When Divya ma’am emerged, she greeted the siblings warmly. “Sorry I’ve left it till the last minute,” she said, handing Rani an envelope. “A circular came round an hour ago. The deadline is tomorrow. Tell your mother to pay the fees for both of you, first thing in the morning. Remember,” she added, as she walked away, “this must, as usual, remain our little secret.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Isn’t Divya ma’am wonderful, Raja?” said Rani, who had no idea there was anyone within earshot. “She not only helps us but those other kids we discovered, quite by chance.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Chitra, Bilal, Naresh and Pamela sank onto chairs in an empty classroom. Suddenly, Divya ma’am’s attire and accessories seemed insignificant. Their teacher possessed a star quality, which soared above superficialities. She was a supermodel — their role model!</p>