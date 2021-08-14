These countries share their Independence Day with India

Indians across the world remember August 15 as the day when India got its independence from the Imperial British rule. But there are other countries that got their independence on the same day. As the country approaches its 74th year of Independence, here is a look at those nations that share the joy and jubilation of freedom along with India.

Lichtenstein

August 15 is celebrated as National Day in Liechtenstein. It has been celebrated since 1940 and is closely connected to the birthday of Prince Franz-Josef II on August 16. Every year the Principality's citizens and their guests look forward to the spectacular firework display that closes the National Day festivities.

There were two main reasons for establishing the National Day on August 15. The first reason was that it was already a bank holiday. The second reason was that the Reigning Prince at the time, Prince Franz Josef II, celebrated his birthday on August 16. Therefore, it was decided to celebrate National Day on August 15 as a combination of the Feast of the Assumption and the reigning prince's birthday. It was established as the official national day by a law passed in 1990.

Bahrain

Bahrain declared independence from British rule following a United Nations survey of the Bahraini population on August 15, 1971. The British announced the withdrawal of their troops in the east of Suez in the early 1960s.

Although August 14 is the actual date on which Bahrain gained its independence from the British, the kingdom does not celebrate or mark that date.

Republic of Congo

The Republic of Congo received full independence after 80 years of French rule on August 15, 1960. It is also known as 'Congolese National Day'.

North and South Korea

The National Liberation Day of Korea is a holiday celebrated annually on August 15 in both North and South Korea. It commemorates the 'Victory over Japan Day', the day when Imperial Japan surrendered in the Second World War and the US and Soviet forces ended the decades-long Japanese occupation of Korea. It is notable for being the only Korean public holiday celebrated by both North and South Korea.

In South Korea, many activities and events take place on the holiday, including an official ceremony attended by the President of the Republic either at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan or at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.