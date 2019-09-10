These Huawei, Honor phones confirmed to get Android 10

While the uncertainty looms over Android OS support for the upcoming Mate 30 series, Huawei has assured the existing flagship phone owners that it intends to release the Android 10 update in a timely manner.

At the recently concluded technology trade fair IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) 2019 in Germany, the company revealed the Android 10 ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) for 30 devices of both Huawei and its subsidiary Honor brands.

Huawei is scheduled to release Android 10-based EMUI 10 first to P30 Pro and the P30 in November. In the following month, it intends to seed the new update to seven phones including Mate 20, 20 Pro, Mate 20 RS, Mate 20X (4G), Honor 20, 20 Pro and Honor View 20, 9to5Google reported.

In March 2020, the P30 Lite, P20 series, and Mate 10 series will get the EMUI 10. The company, without revealing the names, has confirmed that it will complete the Android 10 roll-out process for rest of the devices by the end of the Q2, 2020.

As of now, there is no word on whether Huawei Mate 30, which is slated for global debut on September 19 will come with the company's proprietary HarmonyOS or not. It can be noted that Google has announced that it won't be able to offer Android and Play store services to new Huawei phones any more due to the gag order passed by the US government.

Though Huawei HarmonyOS has been under testing for the past several months, it is still yet to form a proper ecosystem of apps that can match the popularity of Google apps such as Gmail, YouTube, and others. This will hinder the consumers from buying the new Huawei phones in Europe and Asian markets like India.

Android 10: Key features you should know



New Android 10 logo (Picture Credit: Google)



Google has incorporated a truckload of features in the latest Android 10 and has given prominence privacy and digital well-being.

The company has made efforts to integrate all privacy options under one roof in Android 10 so that app permissions will be easily accessible for the users.

With new digital well-being features, Google wants Android phone owner so that they can spend quality time with their loved ones instead of using mobiles all the time.

Another notable aspect of the Android 10, is that brings the system-wide dark mode. This will not only improve the visual appeal of the user interface but also help in extending the battery life of the phone.

