Today at Apple to host Ted Lasso fan art session this week

The second season of Ted Lasso is all set to premiere on Apple TV+ on July 23 around the world. To mark the start of the hit comedy series, the Cupertino-based company is hosting virtual Today at Apple sessions for fans this week.

The special Today at Apple's Ted Lasso fan art session will be conducted by type artist Tyrsa. He is a renowned master of hand-drawn typography. From his Paris studio, Tyrsa creates work digitally and by hand, ranging from packaging designs to large-scale murals and installations.

Interested people with iPad, Apple Pencil, and the Procreate app will be able to learn creative art and draw motivational mottos of the TV series.

Apple device owners can register for Ted Lasso fan art sessions, which are scheduled for three days from July 23 to July 26. Each session is one hour and also it supports sign language interpretation service as well. you can register for the sessions at the links given below.

The first season of the Jason Sudeikis-helmed comedy show, which premiered on August 14 last year was an instant hit among viewers around the world. The story revolves around the protagonist Ted Lasso, a coach of college-level American football, who surprisingly lands a job to manage an English Premier League team, AFC Richmond.



Ted Lasso comedy TV series is available exclusively on Apple TV. Credit: Apple



Ted Lasso has received several nominations and awards including Critics' Choice Television Awards, American Film Institute Awards, and more. Sudeikis also won the Golden Globe award for best actor in a television series musical or comedy. Also, it has scored 20 Emmy nominations, most by any freshman primetime comedy TV show in history.

Season two of Ted Lasso has 12 episodes and will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+.

Today at Apple Ted Lasso fan art session details

For July 23 session (10:30 pm-11:30 pm IST), you can register here.

For July 24 session (2:00 pm-3:00 pm IST), you can register here.

For July 26 session (4:30 am-5:30 am IST), you can register here.

