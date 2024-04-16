Today's Horoscope – April 16, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 April 2024, 18:49 IST
Aries
Unrealistic promises will only get you in trouble. Don't let your partner put demands on you. You have been immersing yourself in work, but all work and no play will not only be frustrating, but can be exhausting and leave you feeling lonely.
Colour: Avocado-green Number: 9
7 seconds ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run.
Colour: Cocoa Number: 7
7 seconds ago
Gemini
Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and nottake everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today.
Colour: Olive Number: 5
7 seconds ago
Cancer
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. . Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends.
Colour: Strawberry-red Number: 3
7 seconds ago
Leo
Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options.
Colour: Mango Number: 2
7 seconds ago
Virgo
Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.
Colour: Apple-red Number: 8
7 seconds ago
Libra
This is a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your
priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
Colour: Caramel Number: 6
7 seconds ago
Scorpio
Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable.
Colour: Apricot Number: 1
7 seconds ago
Sagittarius
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Orange Number: 7
7 seconds ago
Capricorn
Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Colour: Blueberry Number: 4
7 seconds ago
Aquarius
It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be
negotiated.
Colour: Vanilla Number: 3
7 seconds ago
Pisces
Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Colour: Pista-green Number: 2