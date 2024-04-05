Today's Horoscope | April 5, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 April 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in a position of power about your intentions. You should try to socialize with clients or the bigwigs of your company today. Being a wallflower doesn’t cut it!
Lucky colour: Coral
Lucky number: 6.
Taurus
Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it.
Lucky colour: Coffee
Lucky number: 2
Gemini
Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are feeling moody and overwhelmed by your daily routine. Your imagination is stimulated.
Lucky colour: Cerise
Lucky number: 3
Cancer
You may feel that you are walking a tightrope, waiting for things to happen; however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary to achieve a greater whole.
Lucky colour: Magenta
Lucky number: 8
Leo
Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well.
Lucky colour: Blue
Lucky number: 4
Virgo
Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it today. A day to sort out your personal papers.
Lucky colour: Amber
Lucky number: 9
Libra
Money matters smooth. Partner/spouse proves troublesome. Don't count on your friends to be loyal when it comes to doing things. Your interests could lead you down avenues you never realized existed.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 7
Scorpio
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 1
Sagittarius
A good time to start an exercise program for physical fitness. Career-wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion.
Lucky colour: Ash
Lucky number: 5
Capricorn
You may feel that you are walking a tightrope, waiting for things to happen; however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary to achieve a greater whole.
Lucky colour: Mustard
Lucky number: 6
Aquarius
Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing.
Lucky colour: Mango
Lucky number: 8
Pisces
Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Your judgment has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 4
DH Web Desk