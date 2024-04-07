Today's Horoscope | April 7, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 April 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades.
Lucky colour: Terracotta
Lucky number: 2
Taurus
Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 1
Gemini
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends.
Lucky colour: Fuchsia
Lucky number: 3
Cancer
Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasized. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Lucky colour: Honey
Lucky number: 8
Leo
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use.
Lucky colour: Beige
Lucky number: 6
Virgo
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channeled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Lucky colour: Mustard
Lucky number: 4
Libra
The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find.
Lucky colour: Tan
Lucky number: 7
Scorpio
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 9
Sagittarius
Your confidence is strong and love is favored. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away.
Lucky colour: Coffee
Lucky number: 1
Capricorn
Your judgment goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea.
Lucky colour: Vanilla
Lucky number: 3
Aquarius
Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better.
Lucky colour: Ash
Lucky number: 8
Pisces
A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged.
Lucky colour: Saffron
Lucky number: 5
DH Web Desk