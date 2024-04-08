Today's Horoscope | April 8, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending!
Lucky colour: Gold
Lucky number: 5
Taurus
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind!
Lucky colour: Beige
Lucky number: 2
Gemini
This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Lucky colour: Mustard
Lucky number: 3
Cancer
Don't spend money that you really don't have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long-broken friendship.
Lucky colour: Purple
Lucky number: 8
Leo
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Lucky colour: Ivory
Lucky number: 6
Virgo
You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favored now.
Lucky colour: White
Lucky number: 4
Libra
Disharmony at home is stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today.
Lucky colour: Copper
Lucky number: 9
Scorpio
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance payouts, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information.
Lucky colour: Garnet
Lucky number: 1
Sagittarius
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles.
Lucky colour: Champagne
Lucky number: 3
Capricorn
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky colour: Plum
Lucky number: 5
Aquarius
A fortunate phase when the Moon and Venus are protecting your interests. So go all out for it. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open.
Lucky colour: Scarlet
Lucky number: 8
Pisces
Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 2