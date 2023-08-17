Today's Horoscope - August 17, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun sign
Published 16 August 2023, 19:11 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals.
Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 6
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A new partnership/romance begins today. Avoid extravagance or risky financial schemes today. Take care of your appearance as you might be invited to parties or functions today.
Lucky Colour: lemon Lucky Number: 3
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Try not to place trust in the wrong person or get carried away by futile projects.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number:2
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse.
Lucky Colour: Plum Lucky Number: 7
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): A quiet restful day to be spent in bed or catching up on reading. The day favours and domestic interests. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you.
Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 5
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You could make extra cash through creative hobbies. Loved ones cause anxiety. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings.
Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 8
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): A day that is demanding and positive, but your serene approach to matters eases the strain around, and wins you support. Anything that occurs now will be solid and of lasting nature.
Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 1
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You are secretive today, and rightly so. All work should be kept confidential. Your trusting nature impels you to confide in all the wrong people and that could land you in the soup.
Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home- life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation.
Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): A fortunate phase when Moon and Venus are protecting your interests. So go all out for it. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 7
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky Colour: mustard Lucky number: 2
