Today's Horoscope - August 18, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun sign
Published 17 August 2023, 19:21 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky colour: White. Lucky Number: 8.
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Lucky colour: Cream. Lucky number: 1.
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Lucky colour: Yellow. Lucky number: 7.
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. A letter brings good news. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck. Lucky colour: Silver. Lucky number: 3.
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. Lucky colour: Aquamarine. Lucky number: 6.
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Travel and transportation highlighted today. A good day to buy a car or other gadgets. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. Lucky colour: Orange. Lucky number: 2.
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Your relationship appears to be stressed out. You need to take time to sort out your issues. If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Lucky colour: Coffee. Lucky number: 5.
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Avoid gambling and financial risks. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky colour: Garnet. Lucky number: 4.
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky colour: Grey. Lucky number 9.
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): The time has come for you to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Making a list of your priorities will put things in focus. It might be time to shake a leg and do a personal makeover. Lucky colour: Mango. Lucky number: 8.
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You may learn to be more assertive in your relationship. You have been spending too much time putting your needs on the back burner. Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded. Lucky colour: Tan. Lucky number: 3.
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You are not in the mood to compromise in your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak on them. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation. Lucky colour: Emerald. Lucky number: 7.
DH Web Desk