Today's Horoscope – August 19, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 August 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Your artistic abilities are heightened. At work, a new project comes through. A friend is supportive. Throat infections and allergies are indicated. Health needs caution.
Colour: White
Number: 7
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): A lack of concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy; a transfer is quite likely.
Colour: Ivory
Number: 3
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right.
Colour: Amber
Number: 5
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today.
Colour: Purple
Number: 2
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced, don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good, but do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and overwork will be the two major culprits.
Colour: Lemon
Number: 9
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A disappointment or setback you’ve experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can’t trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Colour: Copper
Number: 7
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Avoid the temptation to get carried away by the importance you have attained recently. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided.
Colour: Burgundy
Number: 4
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Your hard work will reap rewards. You can now correct past mistakes and learn from them. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture.
Colour: Mauve
Number: 1
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): You could develop and gain a deeper understanding of yourself. An involvement in charitable organizations is possible. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today.
Colour: Sky-Blue
Number: 8
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Try to entertain an important client today. Don’t be too quick to sign documents. Be discreet about your personal life. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now.
Colour: Brown
Number: 3
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Don’t be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home.
Colour: Purple
Number: 6
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation, and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours.
Colour: Mango
Number: 2
Amara Ramdev