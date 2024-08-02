Today's Horoscope – August 2, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 August 2024, 18:36 IST
Aries
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.
Colour: Plum Number: 2
Taurus
You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress.
Colour: Cream Number: 3
Gemini
Mars makes you edgy, and cash flow seems restricted. The key to handling current frustrating circumstances is to pay attention to what is necessary and continue on a steady course
Colour: Magenta Number: 6
Cancer
The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated.
Colour: Green Number: 5
Leo
Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust.
Colour: Silver Number: 8
Virgo
Avoid risky adventures today. Your creativity highlighted, and money comes your way. Your social calendar is very promising. A long-term goal is finally realized.
Colour: Mustard Number: 9
Libra
The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Renegotiate career deals. A time when you can get in touch with the deeper part of your nature and your psychic abilities are enhanced.
Colour: Lavender Number: 4
Scorpio
Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place.
Colour: Gold Number:7
Sagittarius
A strenuous day and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments. You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. Keep a low profile.
Colour: Brown Number: 1
Capricorn
Gathering information about the past or meeting a friend from the past, secret travel possible today. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work.
Colour: Ash Number: 5
Aquarius
Romantic encounters need caution. Children demand your time today. Your hard work will pay dividends now. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers.
Colour: Coffee Number: 3
Pisces
Energy can be intense during this period. You may be forced to collect debts or favours owed to you or repay outstanding loans yourself. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive.
Colour: White Number: 2
Amara Ramdev