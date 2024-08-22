Today's Horoscope – August 22, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 August 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people’s affairs; being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour.
Colour: White
Number: 6
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow is good. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.
Colour: Peach
Number: 2
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Don’t be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble; deal with such matters diplomatically. A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home.
Colour: Pink
Number: 3
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it’s just a waste of precious energy. Don’t rely too much on other people’s commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies.
Colour: Opal
Number: 5
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can’t trust, and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Colour: Orange
Number: 4
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You’ve been in a rut and need to do something that will help you break the pattern you’ve fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now.
Colour: Silver
Number: 7
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): The opposite sex will find you irresistible. Communication blossoms, so do tell that special one your feelings. Get involved in physical activities. Your confidence and progress are apparent.
Colour: Honey
Number: 1
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home life brings joy. You will have original ideas worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation.
Colour: Plum
Number: 9
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains are likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. A good period for starting new projects.
Colour: Orange
Number: 3
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You know you’re good — so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption.
Colour: Lemon-yellow
Number: 8
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Your meticulous attention to detail pays off today. In romance, stop playing the underdog. Disorganisation or lack of information could frustrate you.
Colour: Off-white
Number: 2
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but it’s not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses.
Colour: Coral
Number: 9
Amara Ramdev