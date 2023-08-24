Today's Horoscope – August 24, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 August 2023, 19:15 IST
Aries
You are feeling optimistic, while the moon adds serenity to your buoyant nature. Your partner or spouse brings luck. A chance meeting will take you by surprise.
Colour: Brown | Number: 8
Taurus
Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Flow of money is stable and will improve. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today.
Colour: Lilac | Number: 5
Gemini
You will find yourself extremely attractive to the opposite sex. Be cautious and watch out for fair-weather friends. Investments in art and property can be profitable today.
Colour: Ash | Number: 7
Cancer
Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. Communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today.
Colour: Amethyst | Number:9
Leo
Your temper fuses as someone criticizes your efforts. Home environment may be volatile if precautions aren't taken. Your talking skills can bring new opportunities. Speculation to be avoided.
Colour: Tan | Number: 1
Virgo
Pamper yourself today. Your relationship appears to be stressed out. You seem to be running out of words to express your feelings. A wedding possible in the family.
Colour: Cream | Number: 3
Libra
Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high. You are in demand, so enjoy. Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded.
Colour: Honey | Number: 6
Scorpio
Financial gains likely. If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 2
Sagittarius
You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. contact with children emphasised. Problems with business or personal partner possible today.
Colour: Jade | Number: 5
Capricorn
Don't be quick to blame another today. You played a role in the misunderstanding, so take responsibility. Joint incomes may be the subject of your discussion.
Colour: Lilac | Number: 8
Aquarius
You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your pay check and similar activities are emphasised today
Colour: Saffron | Number: 5
Pisces
A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home- life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 1
DH Web Desk