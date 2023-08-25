Today's Horoscope – August 25, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 August 2023, 19:10 IST
Aries
A great day for a personal makeover, to explore new options to present yourself. Compromise may be necessary at work and avoid losing your temper.
Colour: Cream | Number 2
Taurus
Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! Colour: Mustard | Number 3
Gemini
You tend to be impulsive and make rash judgements. A close look at someone you trust is good Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Colour: Orange | Number 5
Cancer
Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently. Hobbies prove lucrative, and provides a steady source of income. Colour: Pink | Number 6
Leo
You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Try not to judge new faces harshly.
Colour: Wine|Number 8
Virgo
New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars.
Colour: Scarlet | Number 9
Libra
Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today.
Colour: Lavender| Number 7
Scorpio
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information. Colour: Orange | Number 4
Sagittarius
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, and negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles.
Colour: Violet | Number 1
Capricorn
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Colour: Crimson | Number 3
Aquarius
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental.
Colour: Olive-Green | Number 2
Pisces
A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up.
Colour: Pista | Number 8