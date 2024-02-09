Today's Horoscope - February 09, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 February 2024, 18:36 IST
Aries
There are new directions for you, and you will be recognized for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Lucky colour: Brick-red
Lucky number: 2
Taurus
Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Lucky colour: Honey
Lucky number: 3
Gemini
Be sure to look into travel opportunities that will provide you with mental stimulation. Move forward if you want to turn your life around. You are best to stick to basics. Work on getting ahead by picking up added skills.
Lucky colour: Blue
Lucky number: 8
Cancer
There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard.
Lucky colour: Lime-green
Lucky number: 6
Leo
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching.
Lucky colour: Beige
Lucky number: 4
Virgo
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled, but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Lucky colour: Wine
Lucky number: 7
Libra
Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to corner people by giving them ultimatums. Avoid joint financial ventures today. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Lucky colour: Purple
Lucky number: 1
Scorpio
Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offense at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems.
Lucky colour: Garnet
Lucky number: 9
Sagittarius
Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind.
Lucky colour: Lilac
Lucky number: 3
Capricorn
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.
Lucky colour: Ivory
Lucky number: 5
Aquarius
Your judgment has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions that may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects.
Lucky colour: Mango
Lucky number: 2
Pisces
Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Be careful what you say about other people's lives; you could end up giving away information you shouldn't.
Lucky colour: Mauve
Lucky number: 1
