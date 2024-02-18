Today's Horoscope – February 18, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 February 2024, 00:43 IST
Aries
Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Colour: Lavender Number: 2
Taurus
Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good- much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Colour: Lime-Yellow Number: 8
Gemini
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out.. Try not to go over the top. Colour: Emerald Number: 6
Cancer
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Colour: Mauve Number: 3
Leo
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Colour: lemon Number: 4
Virgo
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow , it is time to make a move and state your needs. Coffee Number: 5
Libra
Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Avoid joint financial ventures today. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself . Colour: Lilac Number: 8
Scorpio
Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Colour: Tan Number: 9
Sagittarius
Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your
mind. Colour: Orange Numbers: 3
Capricorn
Don't be too quick to react. Try to keep to yourself; Plan a move carefully. Major job changes or opportunities to get ahead professionally are apparent. For the single and the footloose, unexpected meetings and exciting friends. Colour: Yellow Number: 6
Aquarius
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Relationships with children will improve . You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and
involvements. Colour: Mustard Number: 7
Pisces
Venus, planet of love and balance is not helping you much today. So you must stay cool and not get caught up in other people’s battles. Now is not the time to be confrontational, either at home or at work. Colour: Mango Number: 1
