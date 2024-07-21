Today's Horoscope – July 21, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 July 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be
way off the mark.
Lucky Colour: Emerald
Lucky Number: 7
Taurus
the stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic
harmony is hard to find.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 1
Gemini
Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is.
Lucky Colour: Amber
Lucky Number: 8
Cancer
A romance is hobbling along on its last legs unless you are willing to talk and take your portion of the blame. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 3
Leo
A romantic infatuation from your past may surface. You may have major blowups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has
left you with little energy to please yourself.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 5
Virgo
You will be uncertain of your feelings You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think
things through.
Lucky Colour: Coral
Lucky Number: 2
Libra
You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to
return favours.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today.
Lucky Colour: Mauve
Lucky Number:1
Capricorn
A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way.
Lucky Colour: Coffee
Lucky Number: 7
Aquarius
If you are communicative, your doubts will vanish. A romantic interest occupies your time today. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 3
Pisces
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 6
Amara Ramdev