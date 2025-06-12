Today's Horoscope – June 12, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 June 2025, 18:36 IST
Aries
A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Today make contact with important people who could help you in business. Be tactful in your dealings – a little prevarication keeps the other guessing and gives you time to negotiate.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 7
Taurus
You will have original ideas, worth implementing. You will finally manage to solve a long-postponed financial issue. Cash flow good, and an unexpected cash bonus brightens up your week. Today is a good time for business.
Lucky colour: Jade Lucky number: 3
Gemini
You will have to work hard and take your friends' support. Don’t believe everything you hear. Keep an open mind. Your attention span seems to be reducing, so stay more focused. Significant other still is elusive.
Lucky colour: Pink Lucky number: 1
Cancer
Today you are feeling gung-ho and ready to take on the world. Your head is full of interesting ideas, and people rally around you for support. Finances take a turn for the better. An admirer is proving to be persistent, so enjoy the attention without blowing it out of proportion.
Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 8
Leo
To get the best possible outcome you need to work in collaboration with your teammates today. Being a loner and working alone doesn’t cut the ice for this particular project.
Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 2
Virgo
Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 5
Libra
Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important.
Lucky colour: Burgundy Lucky number: 6
Scorpio
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 9
Sagittarius
Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour.
Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 4
Capricorn
Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. A great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit.
Lucky colour: Aquamarine Lucky number: 3
Aquarius
Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions.
Lucky colour: Cerise Lucky number: 6
Pisces
Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities.
Lucky colour: Sapphire Lucky number: 1