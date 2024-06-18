Today's Horoscope – June 18, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 June 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Lucky colour: Honey
Lucky number: 6
Taurus
Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise!
Lucky colour: Jade
Lucky number: 3
Gemini
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours.
Lucky colour: Beige
Lucky number: 1
Cancer
A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle.
Lucky colour: Lilac
Lucky number: 5
Leo
A raise in your salary could come as a pleasant surprise. Social life is hectic. After a long period of inactivity, a sibling proves his/her mettle. Be more supportive.
Lucky colour: Aquamarine
Lucky number: 2
Virgo
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky colour: Purple
Lucky number: 8
Libra
Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. You must communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today.
Lucky colour: Amethyst
Lucky number: 7
Scorpio
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are focusing on finances and stark reality. Plans over property, living conditions or financial plans for the long term need to be discussed fully.
Lucky colour: Sky-blue
Lucky number: 4
Sagittarius
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Your straightforward nature sometimes is unable to see the guile with which another person approaches you.
Lucky colour: Cream
Lucky number: 2
Capricorn
You may feel that you are walking a tightrope, waiting for things to happen; however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary to achieve a greater whole.
Lucky colour: Mustard
Lucky number: 6
Aquarius
Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 5
Pisces
Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Your judgment has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects.
Lucky colour: Mauve
Lucky number: 9
DH Web Desk