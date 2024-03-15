Today's Horoscope –March 15, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 March 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem. Colour: Fuchsia Number: 2
Taurus
This is great day for artistic pursuits and creative endeavours. A seminar or conference you attend will help you network with all the right persons. Career-wise this could be the start of a new dimension that could be both new and challenging to you.
Colour: Garnet Number: 5
Gemini
The day starts off as usual, however the pace picks up with meetings, calls and an unexpected invite to a black-tie affair. This function could be viewed as a platform for doing some serious networking and meeting like-minded people. Colour: Purple Number: 3
Cancer
You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass.
Colour: Honey Number: 2
Leo
A time to develop a better perspective and to work on a relationship which you feel is being threatened by negligence, Romantic ties and financial status developed through overseas contacts.
Colour: Aubergine Number: 6
Virgo
Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Health problems crop up. Understand your money situation. Make investments and long-term savings plans. Colour: Orange Number: 4
Libra
You could get caught in bureaucratic red tape today, and find it difficult to get your work done. As your frustration levels mount, your temper is also rising. Try to stay calm and go with the flow. Things will fall into place soon. Colour: Jade Number: 9
Scorpio
Control your temper by getting immersed in your work. You may want to take another look at the investment you are about to make. Hard work will pay off if you refrain from expressing your opinion to superiors.
Colour: Turquoise Number: 7
Sagittarius
Try not to make any major change in your approach at work today, as you might face stiff opposition. Maintain a low profile and wait for things to resolve. Health needs care.
Colour: indigo Number: 6
Capricorn
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Colour: Crimson Number: 1
Aquarius
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental.
Colour: Honey Number: 1
Pisces
A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Colour: Indigo Number: 8
DH Web Desk