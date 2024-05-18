Today's Horoscope – May 18, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
Your home environment may be hectic, which could result in emotional upset if you aren't well organized. Perhaps you could discuss about delegating chores to others. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work, flamboyant though you may be.
Colour: Garnet Number: 3
Taurus
It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will.
Colour: Apricot Number: 9
Gemini
Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. Sudden changes concerning colleagues may surprise you. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals.
Colour: Tan Number: 6
Cancer
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Organize your day well if you wish to accomplish all you set out to do. Do not sign any contracts today.
Colour: Purple Number: 2
Leo
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits.
Colour: lemon Number: 8
Virgo
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Colour: Copper Number: 5
Libra
You get the chance to express your feelings today. Home, domestic projects, children and interaction with women emphasised. Relationships take a different meaning, as your perspective also changes.
Colour: Ochre Number: 7
Scorpio
Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation.
Colour: Magenta number: 4
Sagittarius
A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour.
Colour: Turquoise Number: 1
Capricorn
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
Colour: White Number: 3
Aquarius
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life.
Colour: Ash Number: 9
Pisces
Your dreamy disposition attracts admirers, but are you ready to act on it? Too much deliberation is not a good thing. Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment.
Colour: Ivory Number: 2