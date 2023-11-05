Today's Horoscope - November 5, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 November 2023, 20:44 IST
Aries
Mixing business and pleasure isn't favored today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 4
Taurus
Your charm wins the support of others. A pilgrimage in the offing. A seminar proves a social setting for contacts. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. A trip with a romantic partner likely.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
Don't let friends or relatives rule your life. Your need to get away could lead you into greater debt. Learn to remain flexible and open-minded, especially when faced with something new.
Lucky Colour: Topaz
Lucky Number: 8
Cancer
Career prospects look good. Long-due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't.
Lucky Colour: Sky-blue
Lucky Number: 2
Leo
With Jupiter aspecting marriage/relationship, you are on a roll. Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them.
Lucky Colour: Velvet-black
Lucky Number: 3
Virgo
Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off.
Lucky Colour: Mango
Lucky Number: 6
Libra
A trip abroad on the cards. Don't take your love/spouse for granted. A new job or promotion likely today. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from.
Lucky Colour: Navy-blue
Lucky Number: 1
Scorpio
Hold your ground and push for success today. An overseas letter or associate may unsettle you. What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So, stop your people-pleasing attitude.
Lucky Colour: Plum
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
Today will be hectic. Domestic chores take up all your time. A good friend proves troublesome. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones.
Lucky Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn
You are careful with money, but it works both ways. Your sense of humor carries you through a sticky patch. A day to express your emotions, get what you want, and follow your heart.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius
A sense of your own uniqueness and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 7
Pisces
Your dreamy disposition is attractive, but at work, a more practical approach will help. You will accomplish much today if you are not stubborn or proud.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 2