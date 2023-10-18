Today's Horoscope – October 18, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 October 2023, 18:32 IST
Aries
Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. You may have difficulties with foreigners. A trip proves beneficial, and a minor toss-up at home.
Colour: Pink Number: 4
Taurus
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results!
Colour: Honey Number: 2
Gemini
Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Your social circuit is expanding, and a new horizon opening up. Your boss is dissatisfied with your work.
Colour: White Number: 9
Cancer
Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Health problems may prevail if you haven't been getting enough rest.
Colour: Beige Number: 3
Leo
Dynamite developments in business possible. An affair is getting out of hand, and you know it! Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened.
Colour: Amber Number: 7
Virgo
An emotional day, but duty and responsibility emphasised. Intellectual abilities will be the focus. Things aren't as bad as they appear. Take time to deal with authority figures or government agencies.
Colour: Yellow Number: 1
Libra
Good time for public relations and sales. Focus your excitement and enthusiasm on a specific task. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Colour: Platinum Number: 5
Scorpio
You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Don’t let others cause any friction with your partner. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Colour: Pearl Number: 8
Sagittarius
Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.
Colour: Garnet Number: 6
Capricorn
Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while.
Colour: claret red Number: 2
Aquarius
Job interests go well. A family member may be moody. Check security and safety measures at home. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. A day to keep cool and focus on family.
Colour: Brown Number: 4
Pisces
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use.
Colour: Sea- Green Number: 6
DH Web Desk