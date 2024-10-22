Today's Horoscope – October 22, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20) Mixing business and pleasure isn't favored today. Hyper-activity may lead to stress. A day to charm your detractors; a long-term project concludes successfully.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 6
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21) Your charm wins the support of others. A pilgrimage may be in the works. A seminar provides a social setting for contacts; expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. A trip with a romantic partner is likely.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 3
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21) Don’t let friends or relatives dictate your life. A desire to escape could lead to greater debt. Stay flexible and open-minded when faced with something new.
Lucky Colour: Topaz
Lucky Number: 4
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22) Avoid harsh judgments of new faces. Romance is on the horizon. A moody family member may need attention, so consider a quiet evening at home.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 8
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21) A fresh perspective on an old financial issue can help you sort things out. Dramatic actions tonight may change your life, but travel could carry unforeseen risks.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 7
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23) Your actions today could have far-reaching consequences, especially concerning domestic arrangements. Avoid interfering in others' affairs; diplomacy is key.
Lucky Colour: Linen
Lucky Number: 2
Libra
LIBRA (Sep 24 - Oct 23) Family health improves, and a friend’s support proves invaluable. Financial resources will be directed towards home repairs, with potential income from career or inheritance.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 5
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22) Practice diplomacy, as high expectations may lead to confrontations. Single Scorpios can expect unexpected encounters and exciting friendships.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22) Be cautious in matters of the heart and think before acting impulsively. An assertive individual may cause disruptions; organizational changes or a transfer are on the horizon.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 20) Career advancement is on the horizon. Prioritize health and reconnect with old friends for valuable insights. Believe in your dreams; they have the power to shape your reality.
Lucky Colour: Mango
Lucky Number: 7
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19) Your individuality is your strength; let it shine. A new career opportunity will elevate your success. Connect with your spiritual side; meditation will bring inner peace.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20) A creative project will resonate with many; invest your soul into your art. Financial stability is attainable; focus on budgeting and wise investments.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 1
Amara Ramdev