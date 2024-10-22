Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
Today's Horoscope – October 22, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 October 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20) Mixing business and pleasure isn't favored today. Hyper-activity may lead to stress. A day to charm your detractors; a long-term project concludes successfully. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6
16 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21) Your charm wins the support of others. A pilgrimage may be in the works. A seminar provides a social setting for contacts; expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. A trip with a romantic partner is likely. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 3
16 minutes ago
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21) Don’t let friends or relatives dictate your life. A desire to escape could lead to greater debt. Stay flexible and open-minded when faced with something new. Lucky Colour: Topaz Lucky Number: 4
16 minutes ago
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22) Avoid harsh judgments of new faces. Romance is on the horizon. A moody family member may need attention, so consider a quiet evening at home. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 8
16 minutes ago
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21) A fresh perspective on an old financial issue can help you sort things out. Dramatic actions tonight may change your life, but travel could carry unforeseen risks. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7
16 minutes ago
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23) Your actions today could have far-reaching consequences, especially concerning domestic arrangements. Avoid interfering in others' affairs; diplomacy is key. Lucky Colour: Linen Lucky Number: 2
16 minutes ago
Libra
LIBRA (Sep 24 - Oct 23) Family health improves, and a friend’s support proves invaluable. Financial resources will be directed towards home repairs, with potential income from career or inheritance. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5
16 minutes ago
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22) Practice diplomacy, as high expectations may lead to confrontations. Single Scorpios can expect unexpected encounters and exciting friendships. Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 9
16 minutes ago
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22) Be cautious in matters of the heart and think before acting impulsively. An assertive individual may cause disruptions; organizational changes or a transfer are on the horizon. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 3
16 minutes ago
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 20) Career advancement is on the horizon. Prioritize health and reconnect with old friends for valuable insights. Believe in your dreams; they have the power to shape your reality. Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 7
16 minutes ago
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19) Your individuality is your strength; let it shine. A new career opportunity will elevate your success. Connect with your spiritual side; meditation will bring inner peace. Lucky Colour: Electric Blue Lucky Number: 6
16 minutes ago
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20) A creative project will resonate with many; invest your soul into your art. Financial stability is attainable; focus on budgeting and wise investments. Lucky Colour: Sea Green Lucky Number: 1
16 minutes ago
Amara Ramdev
ADVERTISEMENT