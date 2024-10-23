Today's Horoscope – October 23, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 October 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20)
Today offers you a chance to unwind and find joy in simple pleasures. Your romantic side is highlighted, making it an excellent time for heartfelt expressions. Financial prudence is crucial; avoid impulsive purchases. Focus on self-improvement to enhance your overall well-being.
Lucky Colour: Violet
Lucky Number: 5
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21)
This is a period of financial growth for you. Consider investing your efforts and resources in projects that promise long-term gains. Practicality and patience are your allies. Be meticulous in your approach, and success will follow.
Lucky Colour: Mauve
Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21)
Today is about focus and precision. Pay attention to details, especially in your professional endeavours. Your ability to stay composed and objective will set you apart. Opportunities for advancement are on the horizon; seize them with confidence.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 21 - Jul 22)
A heartfelt letter mends a strained relationship. Joining a dance class might provide a joyous outlet for emotions. Staying anchored in the present moment enhances well-being.
Lucky Colour: Pearl
Lucky Number: 8
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 22)
Organizing a community event magnifies your positive influence. Sharing a cherished memory with friends can create bonds. Valuing the journey over the destination brings greater fulfilment. It’s essential to balance your emotions with practicality today.
Lucky Colour: Sunflower-yellow
Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 23 - Sep 22)
Participating in a workshop elevates your skills. A casual chat over tea might lead to valuable insights. Grounding in nature rejuvenates the soul. Some people around you may be unpredictable, so it’s wise to remain discerning about who you trust.
Lucky Colour: Slate
Lucky Number: 4
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23)
An overseas trip beckons. Appreciate love; job shifts or promotions are on the horizon. Take calculated risks; Mercury favours bold moves. You are soft-hearted and sensitive, but sometimes it is necessary to tell a friend the consequences of their rash behaviour.
Lucky Colour: Navy
Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22)
Stand firm; success follows. Overseas connections stir. Be authentic; not all will approve, and that’s alright. Be true to yourself. You are always firm and like to stand by your convictions, and this is a time to be even more so.
Lucky Colour: Plum
Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22)
Hectic day; chores demand time. Disregard gossip; focus on trusted relationships. Balance your energy; avoid conflicts. You can be straightforward to a fault, but today discretion is the better part of valour. Reflect on what brings you joy and fulfilment.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20)
Focus on your work and maintain your professional reputation. Socialize wisely, and be mindful of your interactions. A property-related decision could be favourable; trust your instincts. Balance work and relaxation for overall well-being.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19)
Your career prospects are promising, but family matters might need attention. Ensure your home is secure and spend quality time with loved ones. Avoid major decisions today; focus on fostering harmony in your domestic life.
Lucky Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20)
Embrace your creativity and think outside the box. Engage in activities that bring you joy and fulfilment. Socialize with friends who uplift your spirits. Express your feelings openly and honestly in relationships.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 8
Amara Ramdev