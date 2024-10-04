Today's Horoscope – October 4, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 October 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19): Facing a workplace dilemma strengthens your decision-making skills. A weekend retreat could offer solace and reflection. Embracing both leadership and teamwork leads to growth.
Lucky Colour: Crimson
Lucky Number: 7
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 20 - May 20): Connecting with old colleagues might open up new opportunities. Experimenting with different cuisines at home brings joy. Being steadfast yet open to change is valuable.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
GEMINI (May 21 - Jun 20): Attending a seminar might expand your horizons. Local explorations, even a different route home, can bring surprising delights. Acknowledging both logic and emotion is enriching.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 21 - Jul 22): Assisting in a mentorship program deepens your wisdom. Exploring family genealogy might reveal fascinating tales. Integrating past lessons with present actions nurtures growth.
Lucky Colour: Pearl
Lucky Number: 3
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 22): Organizing a charity event amplifies your leadership. A dance class could rekindle a forgotten passion. Blending charisma with sensitivity attracts admiration.
Lucky Colour: Topaz
Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 23 - Sep 22): Contributing to a research paper sharpens your expertise. Cooking a new recipe might awaken culinary delights. Merging meticulousness with adaptability boosts outcomes.
Lucky Colour: Moss
Lucky Number: 8
Libra
LIBRA (Sep 24 - Oct 23): Be cautious—trust cautiously; not all are sincere. Energy fuels job prospects. New ventures flourish; focus on career growth. Stay vigilant; success rewards the watchful.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Nurture relationships. Secrets unveil; honesty strengthens bonds. Partnerships thrive; understanding prevails. Travel plans stall; be patient, they’ll materialize.
Lucky Colour: Copper
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Celebrate responsibly. Balance festivities with rest. Relationships demand attention; communication eases tensions. Focus on health; a fitness regime beckons.
Lucky Colour: Bronze
Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape.
Lucky Colour: Pista-Green
Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work, which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 3
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 5
Amara Ramdev