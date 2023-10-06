Today's Horoscope - October 6, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 October 2023, 03:54 IST
Aries
A financial windfall or unexpected legacy may come your way. Emotional challenges might weigh you down today. Evaluate relationships and let go of what no longer serves you. Your creativity and innovative ideas could lead to unexpected gains.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 2
Taurus
Romance blossoms, but handle emotions with care. Unusual connections await; family issues find resolution when given space. Trust your instincts; new perspectives hold answers. Pay attention to your intuition; it could guide you towards a hidden opportunity.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
Sibling tensions arise, but a family outing brings joy. Unexpected visitors and travel changes offer fresh opportunities. Trust your instincts; cancelled plans reveal better options. A financial decision could lead to unexpected gains.
Lucky Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
Put emotions aside; focus on targets. Minor frustrations pave the way for productivity. Embrace new challenges; opportunities knock. Trust your instincts; success follows. Practical solutions will yield positive results.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 8
Leo
Meaningful female relationships abound. Assistance comes from a woman. Children excel academically. Break from routines; embrace the new. Trust your intuition when making decisions; it holds the key to resolving emotional tensions.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
Address resentments; seek peace with authority figures. Trust your intuition; not all may be honest. Rely on instincts; they guide you true. Avoid arrogance and remain open to feedback.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 4
Libra
Overseas trip beckons. Appreciate love; job shifts or promotions on the horizon. Take calculated risks; Mercury favors bold moves. Trust your intuition; it will guide you through sensitive discussions.
Lucky Colour: Navy
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
Stand firm; success follows. Overseas connections stir. Be authentic; not all will approve, and that’s alright. Be true to yourself. A strategic partnership could elevate your professional trajectory.
Lucky Colour: Plum
Lucky Number: 3
Sagittarius
Hectic day; chores demand time. Disregard gossip; focus on trusted relationships. Balance your energy; avoid conflicts. Your innovation could lead to exciting breakthroughs.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn
Gather past info; secret travel likely. Be discreet at work; avoid unnecessary attention. Blend into the background for now. Balance your adventurous spirit with practicality for optimum results.
Lucky Colour: Ash
Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius
Cautious in romance; balance time for family. Hard work pays off; ignore coworker comments. Trust your instincts; navigate challenges. Open communication fosters deeper connections. Embrace your compassionate nature.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 1
Pisces
Intense energy surrounds. Manage debts; assertive communication helps. Romantic partner demands attention; be patient and understanding.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 6
DH Web Desk