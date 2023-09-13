Home
Today's Horoscope – September 13, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 September 2023, 18:57 IST
Aries
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Lucky Colour: Emerald   Lucky Number: 8
1 hour ago
Taurus
You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. Lucky Colour: Tan          Lucky Number: 5
1 hour ago
Gemini
Your hard work will reap rewards. You can now correct past mistakes and learn from them. Learn any of the occult sciences - astrology, tarot cards, runes, dealing with gems or aromatherapy. Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 3
1 hour ago
Cancer
Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Keep your cool. Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6
1 hour ago
Leo
Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2
1 hour ago
Virgo
You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 9
1 hour ago
Libra
A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky Colour: Sea-Green Lucky Number: 4
1 hour ago
Scorpio
A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 7
1 hour ago
Sagittarius
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky Colour: Opal Lucky Number: 1
1 hour ago
Capricorn
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 3
1 hour ago
Aquarius
Your leadership qualities come to the fore today Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Children bring joy. Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 6
1 hour ago
Pisces
Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 7
1 hour ago
DH Web Desk
