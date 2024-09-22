Today's Horoscope – September 22, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 September 2024, 18:33 IST
Aries
Your innovative ideas are poised to leave a mark. A casual conversation might reveal deeper insights, so listen actively. A new hobby might beckon, promising relaxation.
Colour: Jade-Green Number: 4
Taurus
Reconnecting with nature will reenergize your spirit. Embrace the unknown and let go of preconceptions; surprises await. Financial planning this week may lead to long-term benefits.
Colour: Burnt Sienna Number: 3
Gemini
Volunteering or assisting someone may fill you with a sense of purpose. Seek harmony in your surroundings, it will bolster your creativity. Exploring a
different culture or cuisine could be enlightening.
Colour: Coral Number: 7
Cancer
Embarking on a spontaneous weekend getaway can provide a well-deserved break. Joining a support group or therapy might offer tools to navigate emotional challenges. Cultivating a new friendship at work could make daily tasks more
enjoyable.
Colour: Silver Number: 1
Leo
Experimenting with a new recipe may lead to discovering a delightful dish. Expressing your thoughts through writing or art can provide a therapeutic outlet. A
spontaneous day out exploring your city can unveil hidden gems you've never noticed before.
Colour: Gold Number: 8
Virgo
While sorting through old papers, you might stumble upon a forgotten memory that warms your heart. Attending a workshop can enhance a skill you've been curious about. An unplanned visit to a park may lead to a delightful encounter.
Colour: Opal Number: 9
Libra
Say no to get-rich-quick schemes and 'promising opportunities'. A good friend may not deserve your trust. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Colour: Blue Number: 2
Scorpio
Children play a dramatic role in your life today. Romance highlighted. A day for fun and games. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. You may find it difficult to communicate.
Colour: Maroon Number: 3
Sagittarius
Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. A junket possible. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
Colour: Mauve Number: 5
Capricorn
It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will.
Colour: Apricot Number: 8
Aquarius
Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix.
Colour: Peach Number: 6
Pisces
Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.
Colour: Plum Number: 2
Amara Ramdev