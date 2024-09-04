Today's Horoscope – September 4, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 September 2024, 18:35 IST
Aries
You can make wonderful contributions to any organization that you join. You can certainly gain popularity; however, don't do it by paying for everyone else. Expand your knowledge and sign up for courses and seminars.
Colour: Carnation Number: 7
Taurus
Not a day to make changes at work or demand new responsibilities. Better to accept what is offered and avoid conflict. Circulate and participate in social events so you will have visibility.
Colour: Mauve Number: 2
Gemini
Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. A good day to buy a vehicle. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits.
Colour: Tan Number: 8
Cancer
Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock!
Colour: Maroon Number: 6
Leo
Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome.
Colour: Beige Number: 3
Virgo
It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand.
Colour: Brown Number: 4
Libra
Your diplomatic skills will smooth over a potential conflict at work or within your family. Be mindful of your energy levels; you don't want to burn out. Setting healthy boundaries is the key to maintaining your equilibrium.
Colour: Orange Number: 9
Scorpio
Networking opportunities are abundant today, so make the most of social interactions. You may feel a creative block, but it's temporary. Financially, things are stable but avoid taking any risky investments.
Colour: Mango Number: 1
Sagittarius
A project you've been working on may finally see completion, bringing relief. Travel plans are on the horizon, promising adventure. Be cautious with your words as they may be taken out of context.
Colour: Magenta Number: 5
Capricorn
This is a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
Colour: Caramel Number: 2
Aquarius
You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched.
Colour: Mustard Number: 6
Pisces
Partnerships or collaborations do well. The waxing moon adds enchantment to your mo0d, and travel plans look exciting. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Colour: Emerald Number: 7