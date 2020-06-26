Top 5 smartwatch options to help you get in shape soon

With the number of COVID-19 cases proliferating at a rapidly increasing rate worldwide, while staying safe in the confines of one’s home may seem prudent(if not previously government-mandated), most of us are surely cherishing the day we can step out and go for an early morning hike or a stroll in a public park. But entering day 94 of the national lockdown, we are all more filled with popcorn and carbonated beverages than we were at the beginning of the pandemic. With alarming news updates each day, stating that sedentary bodies are more at risk of developing fatal cancers, it becomes more and more necessary to involve oneself in an all-round home workout. Still, most of us may have built castles in the air, promising to hit the gym as soon as the lockdown is lifted. But fear not, folks, as the gym can be brought to you.
Fitness watches have always been one of the best ways to track and ensure you are completing your everyday workout. However, with the absence of live trainers and nutritionists in this lockdown period, their necessity may be at its peak.
Here is a list of the top five picks of fitness trackers available in the market to help you make an educated choice to improve the quality of your home workout.
1) Fitbit Charge 4
Best value tracker
Price: Estimated Base price is Rs 14,999
The special edition, which is equipped with a woven black/granite reflective band, is available for Rs 16,999
Colours: Black, Rosewood, Storm blue/black
Available on: Fitbit.com, Amazon
Features:
- Built-in GPS
Can be used to map your workout on the Fitbit app
- Long Battery Life
Lasts up to 7 days sans GPS usage
- Spotify Control
Energize previously dull workouts with direct music control on the Charge 4
- Water resistance
Designed to be resistant up to 50m depth
- Workout Intensity Map
Fitbit App tabulates varying levels of activity and records which areas most effort has been put in
- Female health
Track your menstrual cycle and record symptoms
2) Fitbit Versa 2
Best overall tracker
Price: Rs 22,999
Colours: Black/Carbon, Stone/Mist grey, Petal/Copper Rose, Bordeaux/Copper Rose, Emerald/Copper Rose
Special Edition Colours: Smoke Woven/Mist Grey, Navy &Pink Woven/Copper Rose
Available on: Fitbit.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital
Features:
- Amazon Alexa Equipped
Need a weather update? Amazon's digital assistant Alexa is at your disposal
- Long battery life
Can last up to 5+ days
- On-screen workouts
Fitbit coaches available to guide you through customized workouts
- Automatic Activity and Sleep Tracking
See the number of steps, calorie count and more, as well as recording your sleep cycles
- SmartTrack
This exclusive feature enables the watch to track instances of high activity like running, sports and aerobic workouts
3) Garmin Vivosmart 4
Best tracker for health
Price: Rs 13,890
Colours: Black/Slate, Grey/Silver, Dust Rose/Light Gold, White/ Rose Gold
Available on: Tata CLiQ, Reliance Digital, Paytmmall
Features:
- Body Battery Energy Monitoring
Record your body’s energy levels to find optimal times for sleep and activity
- Respiration Tracking
Document your breathing patterns throughout the day
- Pulse Ox Sensor
This specialization gauges your blood oxygen saturation to deduce how well your body is absorbing oxygen
- Advanced Sleep Monitoring
Get a complete picture of your sleep cycle, circadian rhythms and more
- Stress Tracking
Relax notifications that remind you to take a breather
4) Apple Watch Series 5
Best fitness tracker for iOS users
Price: Starts at Rs 40,900
Colours: White ceramic, natural brushed titanium, gold, silver, space black, grey
Available on: Amazon, Reliance Digital, Flipkart
Features:
- ECG on your wrist
The ECG app is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram
- Noise App
Informs the user when peripheral noise levels are escalating; great for sensitive ears
- High-Intensity Workout Training
Be it cycling, swimming, running- name your activity, the series 5 plans a workout schedule to suit your needs
- Always-On Retina Display
This ensures, no matter how long or enduring a task may be, your metrics stay visible on the screen
5) Samsung Galaxy Fit
Best fitness tracker for Android users
Price: Rs 9,990
Colours: Black, Silver
Available on: Amazon, Reliance Digital, TataCLiQ
Features:
- Easy movement Tracking
The Galaxy Fit automatically tracks up to 6 activities to ensure maximum fitness levels
- Heartbeat Monitoring
Focuses on heartbeat frequency and rate and issues alert when they fluctuate severely
- Auto Sleep Tracking
Analyzes sleeping patterns and provides a detailed readout to check your rest
