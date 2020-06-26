Top 5 smartwatch options to help you get in shape soon

With the number of COVID-19 cases proliferating at a rapidly increasing rate worldwide, while staying safe in the confines of one’s home may seem prudent(if not previously government-mandated), most of us are surely cherishing the day we can step out and go for an early morning hike or a stroll in a public park. But entering day 94 of the national lockdown, we are all more filled with popcorn and carbonated beverages than we were at the beginning of the pandemic. With alarming news updates each day, stating that sedentary bodies are more at risk of developing fatal cancers, it becomes more and more necessary to involve oneself in an all-round home workout. Still, most of us may have built castles in the air, promising to hit the gym as soon as the lockdown is lifted. But fear not, folks, as the gym can be brought to you.

Fitness watches have always been one of the best ways to track and ensure you are completing your everyday workout. However, with the absence of live trainers and nutritionists in this lockdown period, their necessity may be at its peak.

Here is a list of the top five picks of fitness trackers available in the market to help you make an educated choice to improve the quality of your home workout.

1) Fitbit Charge 4

Best value tracker

Price: Estimated Base price is Rs 14,999

The special edition, which is equipped with a woven black/granite reflective band, is available for Rs 16,999

Colours: Black, Rosewood, Storm blue/black

Available on: Fitbit.com, Amazon



Fitbit Charge 4. Credit: Fitbit



Features:

Built-in GPS

Can be used to map your workout on the Fitbit app

Long Battery Life

Lasts up to 7 days sans GPS usage

Spotify Control

Energize previously dull workouts with direct music control on the Charge 4

Water resistance

Designed to be resistant up to 50m depth

Workout Intensity Map

Fitbit App tabulates varying levels of activity and records which areas most effort has been put in

Female health

Track your menstrual cycle and record symptoms

2) Fitbit Versa 2

Best overall tracker

Price: Rs 22,999

Colours: Black/Carbon, Stone/Mist grey, Petal/Copper Rose, Bordeaux/Copper Rose, Emerald/Copper Rose

Special Edition Colours: Smoke Woven/Mist Grey, Navy &Pink Woven/Copper Rose

Available on: Fitbit.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital



Fitbit Versa 2. Credit: Fitbit



Features:

Amazon Alexa Equipped

Need a weather update? Amazon's digital assistant Alexa is at your disposal

Long battery life

Can last up to 5+ days

On-screen workouts

Fitbit coaches available to guide you through customized workouts

Automatic Activity and Sleep Tracking

See the number of steps, calorie count and more, as well as recording your sleep cycles

SmartTrack

This exclusive feature enables the watch to track instances of high activity like running, sports and aerobic workouts

3) Garmin Vivosmart 4

Best tracker for health

Price: Rs 13,890

Colours: Black/Slate, Grey/Silver, Dust Rose/Light Gold, White/ Rose Gold

Available on: Tata CLiQ, Reliance Digital, Paytmmall



Garmin Vivosmart 4. Credit: Garmin



Features:

Body Battery Energy Monitoring

Record your body’s energy levels to find optimal times for sleep and activity

Respiration Tracking

Document your breathing patterns throughout the day

Pulse Ox Sensor

This specialization gauges your blood oxygen saturation to deduce how well your body is absorbing oxygen

Advanced Sleep Monitoring

Get a complete picture of your sleep cycle, circadian rhythms and more

Stress Tracking

Relax notifications that remind you to take a breather

4) Apple Watch Series 5

Best fitness tracker for iOS users

Price: Starts at Rs 40,900

Colours: White ceramic, natural brushed titanium, gold, silver, space black, grey

Available on: Amazon, Reliance Digital, Flipkart



The Watch Series 5. Credit: Apple



Features:

ECG on your wrist

The ECG app is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram

Noise App

Informs the user when peripheral noise levels are escalating; great for sensitive ears

High-Intensity Workout Training

Be it cycling, swimming, running- name your activity, the series 5 plans a workout schedule to suit your needs

Always-On Retina Display

This ensures, no matter how long or enduring a task may be, your metrics stay visible on the screen

5) Samsung Galaxy Fit

Best fitness tracker for Android users

Price: Rs 9,990

Colours: Black, Silver

Available on: Amazon, Reliance Digital, TataCLiQ



The Galaxy Fit. Credit: Samsung



Features:

Easy movement Tracking

The Galaxy Fit automatically tracks up to 6 activities to ensure maximum fitness levels

Heartbeat Monitoring

Focuses on heartbeat frequency and rate and issues alert when they fluctuate severely

Auto Sleep Tracking

Analyzes sleeping patterns and provides a detailed readout to check your rest

