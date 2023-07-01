Transparent home architecture is in

Transparent architecture has become a popular choice for wellbeing-conscious home buyers. The design approach harmoniously blends style and functionality, incorporating transparent elements. Its aim is to create visually stunning spaces that promote openness and connectivity. Experts weigh in on the trend.

Key factors

Rachna Agarwal, founder, and design ideator of Studio IAAD, Haryana, explored the concept for a Goan residence. The centrepiece of the design is a double-height dining area, which capitalises on its verticality to provide panoramic views of the sky and sea. Emphasising on openness, Rachna opted to replace traditional walls with transparent elements, allowing ample natural light and enhancing the overall spatial experience.

While designing, she emphasises on the importance of defining the purpose and function of each space. “Maximising views and a harmonious connection with the outdoors should be priorities,” she says. The interplay of natural and artificial lighting is crucial, with strategic placement of fixtures to enhance transparency and avoid glare. Use dimmable lights and layering of different light sources for this, she says.

When positioning furniture near glass walls, it is important to prioritise unobstructed views while allowing sufficient space for comfortable movement, she notes. Ensure safety measures such as sturdy safety rails or barriers are in place for areas like balconies or elevated platforms, she adds.

Create fluidity

In a design project led by Ruby Goswamy, partner and principal architect at Design Square, Jaipur, a stunning house was built with an emphasis on seamless integration between indoor and outdoor spaces. The house boasts floor-to-ceiling transparent panels that offer captivating views of the surrounding outdoor area, complete with a beautiful water body. A metal-glass door connects the outdoor space to the drawing room, while a remarkable full-height glass window runs from the bottom to the top, creating a double-height level that allows ample light and connects the first floor to the outdoor space. “The design concept revolves around centralising the living space and emphasises scale and proportions. The aim was to visually integrate the indoor and outdoor areas, making them visible from all parts of the house,” she explains.

Varsha Jain, the principal architect of Chennai-based Creative Architects and Interiors, speaks about her transparent architecture project in the city. A unique feature introduced in the home involved an artistic staircase room beneath a large skylight featuring wall niches (covered with glass) and flooring of pebble patches covered with glass. The staircase railings were also made with glass to highlight the transparent aesthetic.

“For indoors, use plain toughened glass, and toughened and laminated glass is recommended for outdoor applications. For a contemporary look, we opt for frameless glass, while framed glass complements classical interiors. Mirrored glass creates an illusion of boundless space, and is our go-to for smaller rooms,” she adds. To address the challenge of heat, Varsha’s approach includes the selection of performance glazing. Apart from glass, she explores the use of polycarbonate sheets for skylights. The choice of material depends on location and cost considerations, with polycarbonate offering a competitive cost and effective light diffusion.

Find a balance

George E Ramapuram, managing director of Earthitects, Bengaluru, explores the captivating concept in his bridge design (connecting different parts of the home with glass walls on both sides). Additionally, he incorporated bridge bay windows to further enhance the transparency and openness of the design. The bridge becomes a mesmerising passage that immerses individuals in a forest walk-like experience, he shares. Achieving a balance between fixed and openable glass elements is key, he notes.

“Not every element needs to be openable, as we prioritise controlled lighting and cross ventilation while maintaining unobstructed picture frame-like views,” he adds. When designing spaces surrounded by tree cover, it evenly distributes the light, enhancing the overall ambience.

In such a case, there is no need to focus on specific sun directions, he says. “In our shower area design, instead of using plain clear glass, we used small pieces of wood, reminiscent of firewood, interspersed within the glass structure. These wooden elements offer privacy by diffusing light and creating a unique, natural ambience. Similarly, frosted glass strikes a balance between privacy and light transmission. For instance, in a kitchen utility space adjoining a courtyard, we incorporate small frosted glass openings,” he explains.

The design choice allows ample light to penetrate the area while ensuring complete privacy and preventing visibility of the utility space from the courtyard. “In the kitchen and the formal living room, we

strategically used clear glass on one side and checker glass (glass with smaller panels and wooden members) on the other to direct the views toward specific focal points,” he says.

“In an informal living area, we intentionally refrain from using blinds. We aim to offer a refreshing escape from digital devices and foster a stronger connection with the natural environment,” he explains.

In the bedroom, they used glass above the headboard, combined with masonry below. “This design offers a mix of privacy and openness, allowing for 360-degree views and the ability to cover the transparent elements with blinds and window treatments, striking a balance between openness and seclusion,” he adds.

Challenges

*Seasonal changes can present challenges in the design process.

*Achieving a balance between aesthetics, privacy, and openness can be challenging.

Wallet factor

Homes featuring the mentioned design typically range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per sq ft on average.