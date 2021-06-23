Twitter launches Super Follows, Ticketed Spaces subscription plans

After launching premium Blue paid services, Twitter on Wednesday launched two new subscription plans Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows that allow users to monetise their work on its social media platform.

As the name suggests, Ticketed Spaces gives Twitter users with large followers to host exclusive live audio experiences in Twitter Spaces. They can charge as low as $1 and high as $999 per session for users who'd like to sit and listen to the speech.

Users will be offered to set the size of the audience and invite as many they want and low as just five people. They also get the option to remind the attendees that their Space audio session is happening with push and in-app notifications sent directly to their devices and share the Space details directly to the Home Timeline.

On the other hand, Super Follows, as rumoured before, will offer Twitter users to earn monthly income by offering exclusive creative content to followers. The host will get an option customise what they can offer and choose from price points of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 per month.

An interesting thing about the two new services is that Twitter is taking up to just three per cent cut from the Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces customers.

However, if the users' earning crosses $50,000 in lifetime earnings on both products. After this point, Twitter’s share increases to up to 20 per cent of future earnings.

This is still better compared to Apple and Google take a whopping 30% commission from app developers as gate keeping charges.

Yes, Apple and Google recently cut down the commission down to 15% for companies with less revenue, but it is lot more compared to Twitter's three per cent cut.

