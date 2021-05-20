Twitter relaunches verification application process with new rules

In late 2020, Twitter announced to bring back the public verification process in 2021 and as promised, the company on Thursday (May 20) commenced taking requests from public to get themselves the envious 'Blue Tick' added to their name on the micro-blogging site.

"We’re excited to share that starting today, we'll begin rolling out our new verification application process and reviewing public applications for verification on Twitter. Over the past several months, we've been working to bring clarity to the verification eligibility criteria and launched a new policy shaped by public feedback. We also started enforcing that policy by automatically removing the verified badge from accounts that no longer meet the updated criteria for verification, such as those that are inactive or incomplete. We’re grateful for all who participated in our public feedback period and shared ideas for how we can improve verification on Twitter," the company said.

The blue tick or badge not only gives authentication to the Twitter profile but also, it is a big responsibility for the user to be concious of things they write on the site.

Every statement and word they write will have more weight than others. With Covid-19 pandemic still prevalent around the world, there are lots of misinformation is being circulated on social media platform including Twitter. So, it is advised to users to be responsible while sharing information on be it Covid-19 treatment or say something about a person.

To qualify for Twitter verification, a person must be in a government, reputed companies, brand organisations, news organisations (& journalists), entertainment, sports, activists, organisers, and other influential individuals.

Besides the category-specific eligibility criteria mentioned above, the person's account must be complete, meaning the user should have a proper profile name, an authentic image and either a confirmed email address or phone number.

Also, the account must also be active within the last six months and have a record of adherence to the Twitter rules.



Twitter Verification process. Picture Credit: Twitter



The Twitter verification process will be rolled out in phases across the world. Also, users need not have to visit any website at all. They find it in the Settings Tab.

Once the users submit the details, they will get an e-mail response in a few days or several weeks, depending on the queue. If the application is approved, the blue tick will automatically appear beside the profile name. If it gets rejected, users can reapply after 30 days.



The new About page on Twitter. Credit: Twitter



Twitter has plans to launch new features in the coming weeks including a new about page, where followers can view more detailed profile information of the person they intend to follow.

