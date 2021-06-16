Twitter to bring new anti-abuse security features

One of the most annoying things on Twitter is people tagging others in a tweet to sometimes prove a point in an argument but mostly to abuse the latter.

Well, Twitter is planning to introduce a switch to turn on or off from users tagging others in a tweet.

The company's privacy head Dominic Camozzi has shown a concept feature on Twitter, where users get the power to un-mention themselves (remove their @userID) from a tweet. Thus, avoid ugly debate or go away from a vicious cyberbully.



Twitter will soon bring 'un-mention' feature. Picture Credit: Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_)/Twitter



"I want to make it easier to untag yourself from a Tweet or conversation you don't want to be involved in. Just pick “Un-mention yourself from this conversation” from the more info menu and the link to your profile will be removed," Camozzi said.

Also, the company has plans to bring additional features where-in if someone you don’t follow @ mentions you, you’ll get a special notification.



New anti-bully security feature coming to Twitter. Picture Credit: Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_)/Twitter



If you un-mention yourself from there, the Tweet author will not be able to mention you again.

Furthermore, users can be able to restrict users from @mentioning you again on Twitter for one day, three days, or seven days.

Twitter is going a step further to add another feature to notify users to know if they are being mentioned far too many times a day and review the settings to block those annoying persons. This helps the users keep the abusers away for good.



New anti-bully security feature coming to Twitter. Picture Credit: Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_)/Twitter



These are well-thought features and should be rolled out as soon as possible.

