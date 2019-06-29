US to revoke Huawei trade ban

After trade talks between the US and China failed, President Donald Trump-government issued a gag order banning trade between the Huawei and the local technology companies including Google, Microsoft, and others. This apparently meant the former could no longer run Android or Windows on its mobiles and PCs, respectively, thereby suffer a massive loss of revenue.

It can be noted US companies and Huawei were given 90-day grace period so that there won't be any severe impact on trade and also, let the latter make alternate arrangements.

In a surprising turn of event, the US government is all set to revoke the ban. Donald Trump, who is currently attending the G20 summit at Osaka, Japan, held a bilateral meeting with Chinese peer President Xi Jinping and seems like both the leaders are closing in on to resolve their issues amicably.

As part of the truce, Trump has reportedly agreed to temporarily allow US companies to trade with Huawei beyond the 90-days grace period.

With the latest announcement, Huawei and subsidiary Honor can now breath a sigh of relief and focus on mobile hardware development.

Having said that, Huawei is unlikely to stop the work on its proprietary mobile OS, as the trade deals between China and US are still ongoing and there is no guarantee that in future, things will go smoothly.

It will take a few years for Huawei to fully develop mobile OS (& PC version) to run on the devices. Also, it is imperative for the company to create an ecosystem of apps so that there are alternatives to popular applications such as YouTube, Google Maps and others if it faces similar situations in the future.

In May after the ban, this is what Huawei said:

"Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally. We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally,” Huawei spokesperson said to Deccan Herald.

