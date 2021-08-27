Virgo Daily Horoscope - August 27, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. A day to sort out your personal papers.
Lucky Colour: Amber.
Lucky Number: 6.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'I commanded Afghan troops this year; we were betrayed'
Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him
Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam
Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'
Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle
Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge
Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt